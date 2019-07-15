Morgan Stanley Boosts Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Price Target to $371.00

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $359.00 to $371.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Healthequity in a research report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group set a $36.00 target price on Halliburton and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded G1 Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research note on Sunday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $325.67.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM opened at $310.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Anthem has a 52-week low of $227.16 and a 52-week high of $317.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $283.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.70.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $6.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.86 by $0.17. Anthem had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Anthem will post 19.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.14%.

In other Anthem news, SVP Ronald W. Penczek sold 763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $212,877.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,305. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 8,826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.92, for a total value of $2,505,877.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,421,317.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,245 shares of company stock valued at $3,174,155. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Destination Wealth Management bought a new position in Anthem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

