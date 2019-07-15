Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) a €38.00 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SHL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Nord/LB set a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €36.00 ($41.86) price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. HSBC downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Aeroports de Paris from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Siemens Healthineers has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €38.26 ($44.49).

ETR:SHL opened at €35.42 ($41.18) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €36.70. The company has a market capitalization of $35.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.85. Siemens Healthineers has a one year low of €31.90 ($37.09) and a one year high of €39.95 ($46.45).

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

