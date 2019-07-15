Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Moelis & Co stock opened at $34.39 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.66. Moelis & Co has a 12 month low of $31.64 and a 12 month high of $65.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 10.48 and a current ratio of 10.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.98.

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. Moelis & Co had a return on equity of 49.19% and a net margin of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $137.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Moelis & Co will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Moelis & Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In other Moelis & Co news, insider Christopher Callesano sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $133,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,222. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 84,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $3,176,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,428,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 227,181 shares of company stock valued at $8,350,975. Corporate insiders own 19.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MC. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Moelis & Co by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 35,771 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Moelis & Co by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 517,228 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,782,000 after acquiring an additional 40,779 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Moelis & Co in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Moelis & Co by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Moelis & Co in the 4th quarter worth approximately $619,000. 74.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Moelis & Co

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

