Mineworx Technologies (CVE:MWX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.09

Mineworx Technologies Ltd (CVE:MWX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 328500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 7.45 and a quick ratio of 5.85. The company has a market cap of $31.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.10.

About Mineworx Technologies (CVE:MWX)

Mineworx Technologies Ltd., a technology based mining company, recovers precious metals from ores, concentrates, tailings, and e-waste through environmentally friendly technologies in Spain and North America. The company operates as a solutions provider and developer of process technologies for mining and e-waste sectors.

