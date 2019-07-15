Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Now Covered by Cowen

Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $150.00 target price on the software giant’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Allergan and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a hold rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Air Products & Chemicals from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $400.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $138.14.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $138.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1,064.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.80, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.21. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $93.96 and a 52-week high of $139.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The software giant reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $30.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.42%.

In other Microsoft news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 192,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total transaction of $25,064,382.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 754,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,333,970.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 15,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.17, for a total transaction of $2,123,661.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 202,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,969,322.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 216,247 shares of company stock valued at $28,204,754. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 65,512 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,776,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% in the second quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 97,770 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.5% in the second quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 2,728 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 31.3% in the second quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 21,900 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.6% in the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 512,008 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,589,000 after purchasing an additional 26,965 shares in the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

