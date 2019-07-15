MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.042 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 16th.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years.

Get MFS Multimarket Income Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MMT opened at $5.84 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.76. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 1 year low of $5.01 and a 1 year high of $5.87.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Multimarket Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Multimarket Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.