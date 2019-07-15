Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) Rating Reiterated by Aegis

Aegis reiterated their buy rating on shares of Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) in a research report released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $6.25 price objective on the information services provider’s stock.

“We recently held investor meetings with MEET’s CEO Geoffrey Cook, in which he noted that several new near-term engagement and monetization features are on track for launch in the second half. Levels, which encourages both streamers and viewers to increase usage to unlock features by leveling up, is expected to launch on MeetMe and Skout later summer. Levels should increase engagement of the apps. Others such as the Dating Game, which is a nightly speed dating game, is also on track for lunch in 2H19, and should also increase app engagement. MEET also plans to launch special events and thematic Battles, which should drive both monetization and engagement. Lastly, MEET is also expecting to launch a standalone live app for users who want to engage in live streaming but do not want to do so on a dating product.”,” Aegis’ analyst commented.

Get Meet Group alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on MEET. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Meet Group in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. CIBC restated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Friday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity set a $394.00 target price on Tesla and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine raised WEX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Yandex from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.82.

Shares of Meet Group stock opened at $3.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.60. Meet Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $6.27.

Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The information services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $49.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.70 million. Meet Group had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 3.47%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Meet Group will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Spencer B. Grimes bought 16,400 shares of Meet Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.30 per share, with a total value of $70,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Spencer B. Grimes bought 11,300 shares of Meet Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.40 per share, with a total value of $49,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEET. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Meet Group by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 98,166 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 29,538 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Meet Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Meet Group by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,524,371 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,578,000 after purchasing an additional 552,402 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Meet Group by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 276,080 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 33,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Meet Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 792,944 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares during the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meet Group Company Profile

The Meet Group, Inc operates a portfolio of mobile social entertainment applications to meet the need for human connection worldwide. The company leverages a live-streaming video platform, empowering community to forge meaningful connections. The company's primary applications include, MeetMe, LOVOO, Skout, Tagged, and Growlr, which keeps mobile daily active users, entertained and engaged, and originate numbers of casual chats, friendships, dates, and marriages.

See Also: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Meet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.