Medidata Solutions (NASDAQ:MDSO) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Medidata Solutions (NASDAQ:MDSO) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Guggenheim cut Medidata Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.25 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Camden Property Trust to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Medidata Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Dougherty & Co cut Medidata Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Tupperware Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.24.

Shares of NASDAQ MDSO opened at $90.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 94.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.11. Medidata Solutions has a 52 week low of $60.10 and a 52 week high of $98.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Medidata Solutions (NASDAQ:MDSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $173.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.12 million. Medidata Solutions had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts predict that Medidata Solutions will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Medidata Solutions news, Director Robert Taylor sold 3,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $299,358.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,794,876.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDSO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medidata Solutions by 126.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Medidata Solutions by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medidata Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medidata Solutions by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Medidata Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000.

About Medidata Solutions

Medidata Solutions, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for life sciences worldwide. It offers the Medidata Clinical Cloud, a platform, pioneering analytics, and clinical technology for the development and commercialization of new therapies. The company's platform solutions include data capture and management, and trial planning and management.

