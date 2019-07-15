Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Short Interest Down 9.9% in June

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,927,200 shares, a decline of 9.9% from the May 30th total of 6,579,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MXIM. Barclays boosted their price objective on Shopify from $155.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank cut Hilton Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.60 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

In other news, VP Bruce E. Kiddoo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total value of $292,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $422,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,246 shares of company stock valued at $3,243,413. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 328.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 76.9% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 38.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 574.6% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.04. 1,064,092 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,499,420. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.31. Maxim Integrated Products has a fifty-two week low of $46.64 and a fifty-two week high of $63.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 40.16% and a net margin of 27.36%. The business had revenue of $542.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Maxim Integrated Products’s payout ratio is currently 67.90%.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

