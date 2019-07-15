M.P. Evans Group (LON:MPE) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

M.P. Evans Group PLC (LON:MPE) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $674.00. M.P. Evans Group shares last traded at $664.00, with a volume of 2,823 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $362.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 679.19.

M.P. Evans Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates oil palm plantations in Indonesia. The company produces crude palm oil and palm kernels. It is also involved in the property development and oil-palm fresh fruit bunches production businesses in Malaysia; and the provision of agronomic and management consultancy services.

