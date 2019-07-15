LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lyft, Inc. is a ride-share company operating a transportation platform that connects passengers with drivers in the US and Canada. Their offerings include an expanded set of transportation modes, such as access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips. They have also added information about nearby public transit routes in select cities to offer riders a robust view of transportation options. Their multimodal platform enables TaaS, which they believe offers a viable alternative to car ownership. “

LYFT has been the subject of several other research reports. Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of LYFT in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $59.80 price objective for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of LYFT in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of ProMetic Life Sciences to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BTIG Research cut shares of Mercadolibre from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $561.01 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of LYFT in a research report on Friday, April 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.44.

LYFT opened at $64.25 on Thursday. LYFT has a 1-year low of $47.17 and a 1-year high of $88.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.71.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($47.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.74) by ($42.39). The business had revenue of $776.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.09 million. Equities research analysts forecast that LYFT will post -11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of LYFT in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,451,179,000. AH Equity Partners III Parallel L.L.C. bought a new position in LYFT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $704,682,000. AH Equity Partners III L.L.C. bought a new position in LYFT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $472,872,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in LYFT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $196,554,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in LYFT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,861,000. 30.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LYFT

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

