Loop Capital Boosts Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target to $300.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its target price hoisted by Loop Capital to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Nomura raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $235.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $270.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Xencor from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets set a $275.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from an accumulate rating to a hold rating and set a $244.90 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $259.39.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $279.44 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $258.90. The company has a market cap of $122.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.51, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Costco Wholesale has a 12-month low of $189.51 and a 12-month high of $280.00.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $34.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, April 26th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 3,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.39, for a total value of $799,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,347,568.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 2,790 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.62, for a total transaction of $710,389.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,561,021.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,136 shares of company stock worth $7,380,374. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northstar Group Inc. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 19,396 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,125,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 6,766 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 3,452 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 23,954 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

