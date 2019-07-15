LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LPSN. Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($62.79) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of Apple to $201.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Thursday. They issued an overweight rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ExlService from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.27.

Get LivePerson alerts:

Shares of LPSN opened at $30.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -133.52 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.01. LivePerson has a twelve month low of $16.98 and a twelve month high of $30.91.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $66.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.14 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 15.78% and a negative return on equity of 13.56%. On average, analysts predict that LivePerson will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 4,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $117,852.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 16,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total transaction of $447,904.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,578 shares of company stock valued at $1,250,900. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPSN. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in LivePerson by 1.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in LivePerson by 787.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 12,015 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in LivePerson during the fourth quarter valued at $327,000. Pembroke Management LTD increased its position in LivePerson by 15.9% during the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 354,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,293,000 after acquiring an additional 48,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in LivePerson by 38.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 491,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,275,000 after acquiring an additional 136,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.