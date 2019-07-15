Liberum Capital Trims Lookers (LON:LOOK) Target Price to GBX 68

Lookers (LON:LOOK) had its target price reduced by Liberum Capital from GBX 119 ($1.55) to GBX 68 ($0.89) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on LOOK. Peel Hunt lowered Senior to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 230 ($3.01) in a research report on Friday. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lookers has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 100.20 ($1.31).

LOOK opened at GBX 42.50 ($0.56) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01. Lookers has a 12 month low of GBX 46.40 ($0.61) and a 12 month high of GBX 113.60 ($1.48). The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 68.65.

Lookers plc engages in the sale, hire, and maintenance of motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company engages in the sale of new and used cars, and vans; and servicing, repair, and sale of franchised parts to customers' vehicles. It operates 155 franchised dealerships representing 32 manufacturers from 100 locations.

