Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 159,500 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the May 30th total of 131,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 20.2 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
NASDAQ:LEVL opened at $23.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.09. Level One Bancorp has a 52-week low of $20.89 and a 52-week high of $28.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $185.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.88.
Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Level One Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 19.72%. The business had revenue of $19.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.90 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Level One Bancorp will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, Director James L. Bellinson acquired 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.98 per share, with a total value of $107,598.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 37.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEVL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Level One Bancorp by 255.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 261,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,859,000 after acquiring an additional 187,662 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Level One Bancorp by 267.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 34,482 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Level One Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $505,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Level One Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $488,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Level One Bancorp by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 44.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
LEVL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sandler O’Neill initiated coverage on Level One Bancorp in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th.
About Level One Bancorp
Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. It offers a range of deposit services, including checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings, other time deposits, certificates of deposit, and specialty deposit accounts.
