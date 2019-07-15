Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 159,500 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the May 30th total of 131,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 20.2 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ:LEVL opened at $23.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.09. Level One Bancorp has a 52-week low of $20.89 and a 52-week high of $28.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $185.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.88.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Level One Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 19.72%. The business had revenue of $19.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.90 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Level One Bancorp will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Level One Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.38%.

In other news, Director James L. Bellinson acquired 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.98 per share, with a total value of $107,598.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 37.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEVL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Level One Bancorp by 255.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 261,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,859,000 after acquiring an additional 187,662 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Level One Bancorp by 267.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 34,482 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Level One Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $505,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Level One Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $488,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Level One Bancorp by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 44.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LEVL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sandler O’Neill initiated coverage on Level One Bancorp in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th.

About Level One Bancorp

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. It offers a range of deposit services, including checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings, other time deposits, certificates of deposit, and specialty deposit accounts.

