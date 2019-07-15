LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $23.75 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Intersect ENT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Purple Innovation in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $22.50 price objective (up from $4.50) on shares of LendingClub in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HB Fuller from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LendingClub presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.65.

LC opened at $16.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.43 and a beta of 1.59. LendingClub has a twelve month low of $12.30 and a twelve month high of $22.75.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The credit services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). The company had revenue of $174.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.45 million. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 16.31% and a negative return on equity of 3.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that LendingClub will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LendingClub news, insider Valerie Kay sold 9,500 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total value of $30,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 218,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,893.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary G. Meeker sold 40,333 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $131,082.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,045,833 shares of company stock worth $3,517,142. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LC. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in LendingClub in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in LendingClub by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 70,999 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 12,474 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in LendingClub in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in LendingClub by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 89,307 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 5,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in LendingClub by 248.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 76,299 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 54,392 shares during the last quarter.

LendingClub Corporation operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient installment loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

