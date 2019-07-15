Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Price Target Cut to $41.00

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) had its target price lowered by Buckingham Research from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triple-S Management from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Bank of America set a $7.00 price objective on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.50.

Get Lazard alerts:

Lazard stock opened at $35.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.67. Lazard has a 12 month low of $31.07 and a 12 month high of $54.64.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $620.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.66 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 48.17% and a net margin of 16.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lazard will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAZ. Chiron Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 4,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in Lazard by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 32,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its position in Lazard by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 11,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. 65.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.