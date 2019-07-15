Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $41.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Lawson Products, Inc. is a distributor of expendable maintenance, repair & replacement products. It also distributes production components to the O.E.M. marketplace. These products may be divided into 3 broad categories: Fasteners, Fittings & Related Parts, such as screws, nuts, & other fasteners; Industrial Supplies, such as hoses, lubricants, adhesives & other chemicals, as well as files, drills, & other shop supplies; & Automotive & Equipment Maintenance Parts, such as primary wiring, connectors & other electrical supplies, exhaust & other automotive parts. “

Get Lawson Products alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barrington Research set a $37.00 price target on Lawson Products and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. BidaskClub cut ZIX from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Xylem from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lawson Products presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.00.

LAWS stock opened at $36.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.44. Lawson Products has a twelve month low of $23.50 and a twelve month high of $40.36. The company has a market capitalization of $328.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.35, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.78.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.15. Lawson Products had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $91.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.77 million. On average, research analysts expect that Lawson Products will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Lawson Products news, major shareholder King Luther Capital Management purchased 37,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,206,624.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Matthew Jay Brown sold 1,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total value of $63,689.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAWS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Lawson Products by 820.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Lawson Products during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lawson Products during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 13.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

About Lawson Products

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lawson Products (LAWS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lawson Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lawson Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.