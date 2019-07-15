Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) Insider Sells $379,980.00 in Stock

Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) insider Antonio Gualberto sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $379,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ KURA opened at $20.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.43. Kura Oncology Inc has a 12 month low of $10.20 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 13.80 and a quick ratio of 13.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $769.43 million, a PE ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 2.51.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology Inc will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KURA shares. Oppenheimer set a $13.00 price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup set a $27.00 price target on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Leerink Swann set a $27.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 15th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $31.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Kura Oncology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great Point Partners LLC lifted its position in Kura Oncology by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,769,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,884,000 after buying an additional 650,421 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kura Oncology by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,409,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,836,000 after buying an additional 13,842 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 0.7% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,048,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,988,000 after purchasing an additional 14,317 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 3.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,756,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,138,000 after purchasing an additional 64,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partner Fund Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. now owns 1,143,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,061,000 after purchasing an additional 40,261 shares in the last quarter. 83.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

