Krones (ETR:KRN) Given a €50.00 Price Target at Cfra

Cfra set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on Krones (ETR:KRN) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on KRN. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of ABB in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Independent Research set a €79.00 ($91.86) price target on Krones and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a buy rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Warburg Research set a €36.60 ($42.56) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, HSBC set a $122.00 price target on Tiffany & Co. and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Krones presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €84.54 ($98.30).

Krones stock opened at €53.80 ($62.56) on Thursday. Krones has a 12 month low of €63.80 ($74.19) and a 12 month high of €119.60 ($139.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.58, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is €69.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion and a PE ratio of 11.44.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in planning, developing, and manufacturing machinery and systems for the fields of process technology, filling and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology, and Machines and Lines for the Compact Class.

