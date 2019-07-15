Knights Group Holdings PLC (LON:KGH) Insider Sells £1,347,500 in Stock

Knights Group Holdings PLC (LON:KGH) insider Balbinder Singh Johal sold 490,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 275 ($3.59), for a total transaction of £1,347,500 ($1,760,747.42).

LON:KGH opened at GBX 292 ($3.82) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 272.14. Knights Group Holdings PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 170 ($2.22) and a 52 week high of GBX 311 ($4.06). The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.11 million and a PE ratio of 91.25.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a GBX 1.27 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a yield of 0.45%. This is a boost from Knights Group’s previous dividend of $0.60. Knights Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.31%.

About Knights Group

Knights Group Holdings plc provides legal and professional services in the United Kingdom. It offers corporate and commercial legal services. The company was founded in 1759 and is headquartered in Newcastle-under-Lyme, the United Kingdom.

