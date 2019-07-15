Kerr Mines (TSE:KER) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.24

Kerr Mines Inc (TSE:KER)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.23, with a volume of 369287 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

The stock has a market cap of $61.68 million and a P/E ratio of -10.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 336.35.

About Kerr Mines (TSE:KER)

Kerr Mines Inc operates as a gold exploration and development company in Canada and the United States. Its flagship property is the Copperstone gold mine, which encompasses approximately 47.7 square kilometers of mineral rights in La Paz County, Arizona. The company was formerly known as Armistice Resources Corp.

