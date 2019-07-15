Just Eat (LON:JE) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Just Eat (LON:JE) in a report issued on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

JE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $184.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €137.00 ($159.30) price objective on shares of Safran and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of from GBX 54 ($0.71) to GBX 56 ($0.73) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Just Eat presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 790.31 ($10.33).

Shares of Just Eat stock opened at GBX 626 ($8.18) on Thursday. Just Eat has a 52-week low of GBX 519.20 ($6.78) and a 52-week high of GBX 889.40 ($11.62). The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 618.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.74.

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a hybrid marketplace for online food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 26 million customers and 100,000 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Norway, Spain, Switzerland, and Brazil.

