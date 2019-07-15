JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Daimler (ETR:DAI) a €69.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($80.23) price target on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a hold rating on shares of Continental in a report on Friday, June 28th. Nord/LB set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Independent Research set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays raised WPP from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, HSBC downgraded China Mobile from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €56.70 ($65.93).

Daimler stock opened at €46.34 ($53.88) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 228.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of €48.01. Daimler has a 12 month low of €44.51 ($51.76) and a 12 month high of €60.00 ($69.77). The company has a market capitalization of $49.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.01.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

