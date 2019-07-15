JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give TLG Immobilien (ETR:TLG) a €33.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.00 ($38.37) price target on TLG Immobilien (ETR:TLG) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Baader Bank set a €92.00 ($106.98) price objective on Bechtle and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group set a $70.00 price objective on Lumentum and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. HSBC increased their price objective on Johnson Service Group from GBX 148 ($1.93) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Arista Networks from a sell rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TLG Immobilien presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €29.30 ($34.07).

Get TLG Immobilien alerts:

TLG Immobilien stock opened at €27.25 ($31.69) on Thursday. TLG Immobilien has a twelve month low of €21.14 ($24.58) and a twelve month high of €28.10 ($32.67). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €26.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion and a PE ratio of 8.99.

TLG Immobilien AG operates as a commercial real estate company in Germany. The company is involved in the letting, management, acquisition, development, disposal, and renting of office, retail, and hotel properties. It operates seven hotels. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for TLG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TLG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.