Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) in a report published on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on JLL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hess Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €63.00 ($73.26) price target on Lanxess and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Valero Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a buy rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jones Lang LaSalle has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $178.14.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $138.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.86. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 52 week low of $119.79 and a 52 week high of $174.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 11.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 87,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,057,000 after buying an additional 8,949 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1,271.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 107,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,500,000 after purchasing an additional 99,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 99,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,407,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.