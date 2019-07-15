John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) Short Interest Up 13.5% in June

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 295,900 shares, an increase of 13.5% from the May 30th total of 260,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research firms have issued reports on JBSS. BidaskClub raised shares of BankFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Get John B. Sanfilippo & Son alerts:

In related news, VP Christopher Gardier sold 11,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.42, for a total transaction of $883,785.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,500 shares in the company, valued at $833,910. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen Taaffe sold 1,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $155,630.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,771.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,673 shares of company stock valued at $2,259,370. 22.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.4% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 10,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 2.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voit & Company LLC raised its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 3.8% in the first quarter. Voit & Company LLC now owns 7,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JBSS traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $80.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 2.13. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a 52 week low of $53.12 and a 52 week high of $83.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $920.26 million, a PE ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 1.06.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $201.83 million during the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 14.35%.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s previous annual dividend of $0.55. This represents a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

Featured Article: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.