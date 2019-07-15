ITV’s (ITV) Hold Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of ITV (LON:ITV) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a sell rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($22.87) price objective on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Macquarie reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.32) price objective (up previously from GBX 550 ($7.19)) on shares of On The Beach Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an average rating on shares of Stoneridge in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 147 ($1.92).

ITV stock opened at GBX 110.90 ($1.45) on Friday. ITV has a 12 month low of GBX 102.65 ($1.34) and a 12 month high of GBX 178.55 ($2.33). The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 108.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.56.

In other ITV news, insider Mary Harris acquired 3,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 108 ($1.41) per share, with a total value of £3,362.04 ($4,393.10). Also, insider Carolyn McCall acquired 44,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 111 ($1.45) per share, with a total value of £49,493.79 ($64,672.40).

About ITV

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

