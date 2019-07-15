Investor (STO:INVE-A) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Investor AB (STO:INVE-A) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $453.60. Investor shares last traded at $457.20, with a volume of 36,577 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of SEK 441.03.

Investor Company Profile (STO:INVE-A)

Investor AB is a Sweden-based industrial holding company. Its operations are divided into three business segments: Listed Core Investments, EQT and Patricia Industries. The Listed Core Investments segment consists of listed holdings, which embrace ABB, AstraZeneca, Atlas Copco, Electrolux, Ericsson, Husqvarna, Nasdaq, Saab, SEB, Sobi and Wartsila.

