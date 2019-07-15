INTL CONS AIRL/S (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Raised to Hold at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ICAGY. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Molecular Templates in a report on Monday, April 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. HSBC cut shares of to a reduce rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 800 ($10.45) in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Equinor ASA from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Yirendai from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ICAGY opened at $11.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.02. INTL CONS AIRL/S has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.881 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. INTL CONS AIRL/S’s payout ratio is currently 25.47%.

About INTL CONS AIRL/S

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

