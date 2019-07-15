Insider Selling: Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Insider Sells $18,516.61 in Stock

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 217 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $18,516.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,069,899.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
NASDAQ PAYX opened at $85.72 on Monday. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.32 and a 12 month high of $88.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.17.
Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). Paychex had a return on equity of 40.99% and a net margin of 27.42%. The company had revenue of $980.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 125.0% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 64.9% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 404.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. 69.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PAYX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Encana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Mosaic from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.49 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.08.
About Paychex
Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.
