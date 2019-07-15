Insider Selling: Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Insider Sells $18,516.61 in Stock

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 217 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $18,516.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,069,899.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $85.72 on Monday. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.32 and a 12 month high of $88.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). Paychex had a return on equity of 40.99% and a net margin of 27.42%. The company had revenue of $980.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 125.0% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 64.9% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 404.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. 69.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Encana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Mosaic from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.49 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.08.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

