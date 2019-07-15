Insider Selling: Legacy Housing Corp (NASDAQ:LEGH) CEO Sells 879 Shares of Stock

Legacy Housing Corp (NASDAQ:LEGH) CEO Kenneth E. Shipley sold 879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total value of $11,295.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

LEGH opened at $12.85 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.72. Legacy Housing Corp has a 12-month low of $8.93 and a 12-month high of $14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $317.69 million and a PE ratio of 12.01.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $37.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.75 million. Research analysts expect that Legacy Housing Corp will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEGH. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Legacy Housing during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Legacy Housing during the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Legacy Housing during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Legacy Housing during the 1st quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new stake in Legacy Housing during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,850,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.66% of the company’s stock.

About Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms, with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

