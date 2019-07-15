Insider Selling: Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) President Sells $2,500,000.00 in Stock

Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) President Rodger Novak sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 848,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,400,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Rodger Novak also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 10th, Rodger Novak sold 50,000 shares of Crispr Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00.

Crispr Therapeutics stock opened at $49.11 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 15.84 and a current ratio of 15.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.28 and a beta of 3.11. Crispr Therapeutics AG has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $66.26.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. Crispr Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.90% and a negative net margin of 8,839.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 78.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Crispr Therapeutics AG will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Crispr Therapeutics by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Crispr Therapeutics by 277.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 15,868 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Crispr Therapeutics by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after buying an additional 48,174 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Crispr Therapeutics by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 5,227 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Crispr Therapeutics by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 509,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,558,000 after buying an additional 102,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRSP. Evercore ISI began coverage on Homology Medicines in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered YRC Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Crispr Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Chardan Capital set a $73.00 price target on Crispr Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.88.

Crispr Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

