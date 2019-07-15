Insider Selling: Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.A) Director Sells C$126,217.50 in Stock

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.A) Director Jean André Élie sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$84.15, for a total transaction of C$126,217.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,729,179.75.

Shares of TSE ATD.A opened at C$83.93 on Monday. Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc has a fifty-two week low of C$58.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$88.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$84.44. The company has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio is 15.38%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

