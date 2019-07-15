Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Downgraded by Bank of America to Underperform

Bank of America downgraded shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $310.00 target price on the life sciences company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ILMN. Wolfe Research started coverage on Waters in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $360.00 price objective (up previously from $350.00) on shares of Illumina in a research note on Monday, June 10th. OTR Global lowered Illumina to a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised Zumiez from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GasLog Partners LP Unit from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $341.15.

Get Illumina alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $305.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $344.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.33, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.15. Illumina has a 1 year low of $268.62 and a 1 year high of $380.76.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.70 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 25.06%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Illumina will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Mostafa Ronaghi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.49, for a total transaction of $3,054,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 87,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,704,102.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.77, for a total value of $38,659.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,520,972.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,291 shares of company stock worth $19,459,234 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 86 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in Illumina by 1,430.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 612 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. C J Advisory Inc acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.