Ilika (LON:IKA) Given “Buy” Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ilika (LON:IKA) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

IKA stock opened at GBX 28.04 ($0.37) on Thursday. Ilika has a fifty-two week low of GBX 11.25 ($0.15) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 40 ($0.52). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 30.75. The stock has a market cap of $28.24 million and a P/E ratio of -8.50.

Get Ilika alerts:

Ilika (LON:IKA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported GBX (2.42) (($0.03)) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX (2.40) (($0.03)) by GBX (0.02) ($0.00). On average, research analysts predict that Ilika will post 438.9999751 earnings per share for the current year.

Ilika plc engages in the design, development, and production of methods of material synthesis, characterization, and screening for use in the automotive, aeronautical, and electronic components sectors primarily in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company develops solid state batteries for a range of applications in the Internet of things, smart home/building, medical, automotive, and transportation sectors.

Featured Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Ilika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ilika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.