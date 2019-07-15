IEC Electronics Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:IEC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

IEC Electronics Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:IEC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the May 30th total of 23,600 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 41,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

In related news, CFO Thomas L. Barbato purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.36 per share, for a total transaction of $47,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith M. Butler purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.27 per share, with a total value of $50,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 51,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,184.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $121,860.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in IEC Electronics during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in IEC Electronics during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in IEC Electronics during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in IEC Electronics by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 266,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 12,360 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IEC opened at $5.59 on Monday. IEC Electronics has a 1 year low of $4.77 and a 1 year high of $8.65.

IEC Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:IEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $37.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.00 million.

About IEC Electronics

IEC Electronics Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States. It specializes in delivering technical solutions for the custom manufacturing, product configuration, and verification testing of engineered complex products that require a level of manufacturing.

