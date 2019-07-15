ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) vs. SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10 (NYSE:SUGBY) Head to Head Contrast

SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10 (OTCMKTS:SUGBY) and ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.7% of ICICI Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10 and ICICI Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10 0 0 0 0 N/A ICICI Bank 0 3 1 1 2.60

Volatility & Risk

SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10 has a beta of 0.07, indicating that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ICICI Bank has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10 and ICICI Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10 $1.41 billion 3.73 $62.90 million N/A N/A ICICI Bank $11.27 billion 3.50 $486.31 million $0.15 81.60

ICICI Bank has higher revenue and earnings than SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10.

Profitability

This table compares SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10 and ICICI Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10 N/A N/A N/A ICICI Bank 4.29% 2.75% 0.28%

Dividends

ICICI Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10 does not pay a dividend. ICICI Bank pays out 26.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ICICI Bank has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Summary

ICICI Bank beats SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10 on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10

Suruga Bank Ltd. engages in banking business and provides financial services. It operates through Banking and Others segments. The Banking segment provides deposits, loans, domestic and foreign exchange transactions, securities and investment trust, and credit card services. The Others segment offers loan, leasing, bank agency operations, credit card, and insurance services. The company was founded by Kitaro Okano on January 4, 1887 and is headquartered in Numazu, Japan.

About ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits. It also provides home, car, two wheeler, personal, gold, and commercial business loans, as well as loans against securities and other loans; business loans, such as working capital finance, term loans, collateral free loans, loans without financials, finance for importers and exporters, and secured loans for credit card swipes, as well as loans for new entities, and schools and colleges; and credit, debit, prepaid, travel, and corporate cards. In addition, the company offers life, health, travel, car, two wheeler, home, and student medical insurance products; pockets wallet; fixed income products; investment products, such as mutual funds, gold monetization schemes, and initial public offerings, as well as other online investment services; and farmer finance, tractor loans, and micro banking services, as well as other services to agri traders and processors, and agri corporates. Further, it provides portfolio management, trade, foreign exchange, locker, private and NRI banking, and cash management services; family wealth and demat accounts; commercial banking, investment banking, capital markets and custodial, project and technology finance, and institutional banking services, as well as Internet, mobile, and phone banking services. Additionally, the company offers securities investment, broking, trading, and underwriting services; and merchant banking, private equity/venture capital fund management, trusteeship, and pension fund management services. As of March 31, 2018, it had a network of 4,867 branches and 14,367 ATMs. ICICI Bank Limited was founded in 1955 and is based in Mumbai, India.

