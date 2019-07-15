IAA (NYSE:IAA) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of IAA (NYSE:IAA) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

IAA has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of IAA in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $505.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of IAA in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set a market perform rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a neutral rating on shares of IAA in a report on Monday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. IAA currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.75.

Shares of IAA opened at $43.04 on Friday. IAA has a 12 month low of $38.08 and a 12 month high of $44.11.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new stake in shares of IAA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,638,000. First National Bank of Omaha bought a new stake in IAA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,812,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in IAA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,991,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in IAA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $506,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAA in the second quarter worth approximately $289,000.

About IAA

IAA, Inc provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers salvage auction services, such as inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling, and settlement administrative services. The company's salvage auctions facilitate the remarketing of damaged vehicles designated as total losses by insurance companies, charity donation vehicles, recovered stolen (or theft) vehicles, and low value used vehicles through live and online auctions.

