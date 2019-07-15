Healthcare Services Group’s (HCSG) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their hold rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) in a research note released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a $32.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $40.00.

HCSG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Zumiez from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DLH from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Stephens set a $71.00 target price on shares of Saia and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.67.

Shares of HCSG opened at $30.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.54. Healthcare Services Group has a 12 month low of $28.24 and a 12 month high of $48.73.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $476.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.64 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 4.67%. Healthcare Services Group’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.1975 per share. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.54%.

In other news, Director Robert L. Frome sold 7,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $244,865.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,804.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 16,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 7,491 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 3,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $808,000.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

