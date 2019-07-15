Head to Head Review: Progressive (NYSE:PGR) and NI (NYSE:NODK)

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) and NI (NASDAQ:NODK) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Progressive and NI, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Progressive 0 4 7 1 2.75 NI 0 0 0 0 N/A

Progressive presently has a consensus target price of $79.67, suggesting a potential downside of 5.60%. Given Progressive’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Progressive is more favorable than NI.

Volatility and Risk

Progressive has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NI has a beta of 0.06, meaning that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Progressive and NI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Progressive 8.77% 27.10% 6.44% NI 16.51% 12.44% 7.31%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Progressive and NI’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Progressive $31.98 billion 1.54 $2.62 billion $4.42 19.09 NI $212.37 million 1.81 $31.08 million N/A N/A

Progressive has higher revenue and earnings than NI.

Dividends

Progressive pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. NI does not pay a dividend. Progressive pays out 9.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.0% of Progressive shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.7% of NI shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Progressive shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of NI shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Progressive beats NI on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles. This segment's products include personal auto insurance; and special lines products, including insurance for motorcycles, ATVs, RVs, watercrafts, and snowmobiles. The company's Commercial Lines segment provides primary liability, physical damage, and other auto-related insurance for autos, vans, pick-up trucks, and dump trucks used by small businesses; tractors, trailers, and straight trucks primarily used by regional general freight and expeditor-type businesses, and non-fleet long-haul operators; dump trucks, log trucks, and garbage trucks used by dirt, sand and gravel, logging, and coal-type businesses; tow trucks and wreckers used in towing services and gas/service station businesses; and non-fleet taxis, black-car services, and airport taxis. Its Property segment provides residential property insurance for homes, condos, manufactured homes, and renters, as well as offers personal umbrella insurance, and primary and excess flood insurance. The company also offers policy issuance and claims adjusting services; home, condominium, renters, and other insurance; and general liability and business owner's policies, and workers' compensation insurance. In addition, it offers reinsurance services. The Progressive Corporation sells its products and services through independent insurance agencies, as well as directly on Internet, and mobile devices, and over the phone. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Mayfield Village, Ohio.

NI Company Profile

NI Holdings, Inc. underwrites property and casualty insurance products in North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Minnesota, Nevada, Arizona, and Illinois. Its products include multi-peril crop, crop hail, private passenger automobile, farm owners, homeowners, and commercial property and liability insurance policies, as well as non-standard automobile insurance products. The company distributes its insurance products through independent producers and independent agents. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota. NI Holdings, Inc. is a subsidiary of Nodak Mutual Group, Inc.

