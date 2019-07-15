Head-To-Head Review: Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) versus Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS)

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) and Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Corcept Therapeutics and Regulus Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corcept Therapeutics 29.52% 28.66% 25.30% Regulus Therapeutics -526.10% -186,717.70% -109.14%

This table compares Corcept Therapeutics and Regulus Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corcept Therapeutics $251.25 million 4.85 $75.41 million $0.60 17.70 Regulus Therapeutics $70,000.00 373.86 -$48.71 million ($5.59) -0.23

Corcept Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Regulus Therapeutics. Regulus Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Corcept Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Corcept Therapeutics and Regulus Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corcept Therapeutics 0 3 0 0 2.00 Regulus Therapeutics 0 3 0 0 2.00

Corcept Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.99%. Regulus Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $1.25, suggesting a potential downside of 0.79%. Given Corcept Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Corcept Therapeutics is more favorable than Regulus Therapeutics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.5% of Corcept Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.9% of Regulus Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 15.5% of Corcept Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.7% of Regulus Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Corcept Therapeutics has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Regulus Therapeutics has a beta of 1.98, indicating that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Corcept Therapeutics beats Regulus Therapeutics on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery. It is developing relacorilant that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with Cushing's syndrome; and Abraxane in combination with relacorilant, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat metastatic ovarian cancer, as well as in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors. The company is also developing selective cortisol modulator CORT125281 combined with Xtandi that is in open label Phase I/II trial to treat patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; CORT118335 selective cortisol modulator for the treatment of antipsychotic-induced weight gain and non-alcoholic steatotic hepatitis; and FKBP5 gene expression assays. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

About Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States and Europe. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease. RGLS4326 is an anti-miR targeting miR-17 in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease. The company is also developing a pipeline of preclinical drug product candidates in renal, hepatic, and central nervous systems diseases. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

