Head-To-Head Contrast: Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) & Victory Oilfield Tech (NYSE:VYEY)

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) and Victory Oilfield Tech (OTCMKTS:VYEY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Cabot Oil & Gas and Victory Oilfield Tech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cabot Oil & Gas 0 7 11 0 2.61 Victory Oilfield Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cabot Oil & Gas currently has a consensus price target of $28.70, suggesting a potential upside of 19.58%. Given Cabot Oil & Gas’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Cabot Oil & Gas is more favorable than Victory Oilfield Tech.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.3% of Cabot Oil & Gas shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Cabot Oil & Gas shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 97.6% of Victory Oilfield Tech shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Cabot Oil & Gas has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Victory Oilfield Tech has a beta of 5.92, meaning that its share price is 492% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cabot Oil & Gas and Victory Oilfield Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cabot Oil & Gas 29.81% 31.52% 15.81% Victory Oilfield Tech N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Cabot Oil & Gas pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Victory Oilfield Tech does not pay a dividend. Cabot Oil & Gas pays out 31.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cabot Oil & Gas has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cabot Oil & Gas and Victory Oilfield Tech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cabot Oil & Gas $2.19 billion 4.64 $557.04 million $1.13 21.24 Victory Oilfield Tech $440,000.00 50.98 -$20.72 million N/A N/A

Cabot Oil & Gas has higher revenue and earnings than Victory Oilfield Tech.

Summary

Cabot Oil & Gas beats Victory Oilfield Tech on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania. The company sells its natural gas to industrial customers, local distribution companies, gas marketers, and power generation facilities through gathering systems and pipelines. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of approximately 11.6 trillion cubic feet equivalent. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Victory Oilfield Tech Company Profile

Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc. operates as a technology driven oilfield services company in the United states. The company offers patented oil and gas technology drilling products designed to enhance oil and gas well drilling outcomes. It focuses on delivering metal coating products and services that provide protection and friction reduction for various metal components of a drilling operation. Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

