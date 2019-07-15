Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) Given $10.50 Average Price Target by Brokerages

Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) has been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $10.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.16 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Harvest Capital Credit an industry rank of 97 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

HCAP traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.47. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,947. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.24 million, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Harvest Capital Credit has a 1 year low of $9.31 and a 1 year high of $11.65.

Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The investment management company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 million. Harvest Capital Credit had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 19.75%. On average, research analysts expect that Harvest Capital Credit will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. Harvest Capital Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.23%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Harvest Capital Credit stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Harvest Capital Credit worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.19% of the company’s stock.

About Harvest Capital Credit

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a business development company providing structured credit to small businesses and specializing in leveraged buyouts, add-on acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth financings and debt refinancing investments. It prefers to invest in North America-based companies.

