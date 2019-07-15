Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Earns Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) in a report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on HL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Barclays cut shares of Buckeye Partners from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Lookers in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Numis Securities upgraded shares of AJ Bell to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Hargreaves Lansdown has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,840 ($24.04).

Get Hargreaves Lansdown alerts:

Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown stock opened at GBX 2,014 ($26.32) on Friday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 1 year low of GBX 1,624 ($21.22) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,447 ($31.97). The stock has a market cap of $9.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,012.90.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides direct-to-investor investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. Its flagship service is Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, self-invested personal pensions (SIPPs), and lifetime ISAs.

Featured Article: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.