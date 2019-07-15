Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Lowered to Underperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $53.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $49.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of HLNE stock opened at $58.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Hamilton Lane has a 52-week low of $31.81 and a 52-week high of $62.38.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 55.70% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $67.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Hamilton Lane’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This is a positive change from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is currently 57.59%.

In other Hamilton Lane news, major shareholder Michael John Kelly sold 3,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total transaction of $200,179.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 53.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Hamilton Lane by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Hamilton Lane by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Hamilton Lane by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 5,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Hamilton Lane by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Hamilton Lane by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

