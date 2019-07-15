Guggenheim Raises Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Price Target to $421.00

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its price target lifted by Guggenheim from $372.00 to $421.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Ultrapar Participacoes from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Colfax in a research note on Friday, April 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie boosted their target price on Boston Beer from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Air China from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hancock Jaffe Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $305.52.

Shares of Boston Beer stock opened at $396.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $347.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.12, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.69. Boston Beer has a 12-month low of $230.93 and a 12-month high of $400.10.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.98. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $252.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Boston Beer’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Beer will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Boston Beer news, VP David L. Grinnell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.25, for a total value of $331,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David A. Burwick sold 5,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.57, for a total value of $1,549,724.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,105 shares of company stock valued at $2,230,975 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Boston Beer by 376.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 7,997 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Beer by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 972,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,331,000 after purchasing an additional 21,945 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Beer by 561.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Boston Beer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Boston Beer by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. 74.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

