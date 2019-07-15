G4S (LON:GFS) Receives Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank restated their hold rating on shares of G4S (LON:GFS) in a report released on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

GFS has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $61.00 price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, HSBC set a €101.00 ($117.44) price objective on Grenke and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. G4S has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 223 ($2.91).

Get G4S alerts:

G4S stock opened at GBX 195.95 ($2.56) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 336.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 209.26. G4S has a 52-week low of GBX 173.55 ($2.27) and a 52-week high of GBX 282.50 ($3.69). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.97.

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of security and related services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, India, Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers integrated solutions, including analytics and intelligence, technology and software, consulting and risk management, monitoring and response, and manned and mobile security, as well as systems design, built, and integration services.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for G4S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G4S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.