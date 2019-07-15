FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.33.

RAIL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Buckingham Research set a $7.00 target price on FreightCar America and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $8.00 price target on FreightCar America and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.

RAIL stock remained flat at $$5.78 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,962. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $72.81 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.47. FreightCar America has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $20.14.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $70.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.40 million. FreightCar America had a negative return on equity of 14.67% and a negative net margin of 15.85%. On average, equities analysts expect that FreightCar America will post -2.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William D. Gehl purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $64,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,575.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christopher J. Eppel purchased 8,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.02 per share, for a total transaction of $50,977.36. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at $304,010. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 30,468 shares of company stock worth $191,437 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.65% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of FreightCar America by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,141 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of FreightCar America by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 969,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,489,000 after acquiring an additional 119,694 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FreightCar America by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 178,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 49,321 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of FreightCar America by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 87,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 31,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can increased its position in shares of FreightCar America by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can now owns 200,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers, covered hoppers, and gondolas; intermodal flats, such as well cars; and non-intermodal flat cars comprising slab, hot slab, ribbon rail, and bulkhead flats.

