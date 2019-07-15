Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. The company focuses on the discovery and development of protein therapeutics that blocks cancer and inflammatory disease processes. It operates primarily in the United States and Canada. Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on FPRX. BidaskClub raised shares of Winmark from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Forty Seven in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Anadarko Petroleum from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.00.

NASDAQ FPRX opened at $5.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 10.41 and a quick ratio of 10.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.69. Five Prime Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $17.80. The company has a market capitalization of $204.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.65.

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.05. Five Prime Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 683.89% and a negative return on equity of 54.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Five Prime Therapeutics will post -3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 425,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 4.5% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 85,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 1,929.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 6,967 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 456.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 13,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 10,895 shares in the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Five Prime Therapeutics

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

